Video of bhajan played at Haryana police crime review meet triggers anger

A review meeting on crime attended by top officials of Haryana police has come under the radar for playing bhajans (Hindu religious songs).

A video has surfaced on social media platforms where senior police officers seated in what seems to be a conference room are seen enjoying a hare Ram hare krishna bhajan conducted by Hindu saints. Some of the officers can be seen clapping to the religious song.

It should be noted that Haryana recently conducted Assembly elections with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging victorious. Nayab Singh Saini was appointed as its new chief minister.

The video has garnered criticism from social media users questioning the seriousness of the situation.

One user said, “Scenes from crime review meeting in Haryana. Now what is the need of police? Now let the bhajan kirtan troupe handle the justice system.”

Another X user said, “When you don’t work, all you have to do is fool the public”

Another X user tagged Haryana police saying bhajans should be played in homes and not in crucial crime review meetings.

“A video shows. @police_haryana at a supposed crime review meeting, where instead of discussing crime, they are singing bhajans alongside sages praising “Hare Rama Hare Krishna” and clapping enthusiastically. What does this have to do with the crime review meeting? Bhajan kirtan should be organized at homes, not in Govt offices spending taxpayers’ money.”

Another X user asked if Haryana, under the BJP government, has become a ‘Hinsu Rastra’

“Haryana already became Hindu Rashtra ??? – People getting k!lled by mob just on the basis of Fake Beef consumption allegations – Police doing Bhajan Kirtan in Top officials meetings,” the X user said.

“Believe it or not, this is supposed to be a Crime Review Meeting under the Double-Engine BJP-RSS Sarkar in Haryana. Police will sing bhajans while Sanghi mobs go on rampages,” said another X user.