Telangana: Video of Chevella traffic cops assaulting 2 men surfaces

Hyderabad: In a disturbing event, a traffic police officer and a constable were filmed violently assaulting two men in public at Telangana’s Chevella. The video of this incident quickly spread on social media, sparking widespread condemnation of the police’s actions.

The video shows a traffic police officer approaching three men standing by the roadside and physically assaulting one of them.

The officer grabbed the man by his collar and subsequently kicked him in plain view of the public. Additionally, a traffic constable accompanying the officer also attacked another individual who was with the first man.

The officer involved has been identified as Venkatesham, Inspector of the Chevella Traffic Police Station, while the constable is named J Srinu, and another policeman present is Keshav.

An official statement from the police department on the issue is yet to be issued.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader T Harish Rao condemned the incident and termed it a “gross misuse of power.”

“Another Disturbed incident in Chevella where traffic police were caught on camera brutally assaulting two men. This behavior is unacceptable and a gross misuse of power. I urge @TelanganaDGP to take swift and strict action against those involved. We must ensure justice and restore public trust. Friendly policing should not turn into brutal policing in our state,” he said on X.

This incident follows a recent incident where a sub-inspector had physically attacked a truck driver in Jeedimetla.