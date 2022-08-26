Video of dosa printer trends online, netizens react

The ‘Dosa printer’ is the new entry in the list of ‘unexpected’ inventions. A new machine which has been developed by Chennai-based company Evochef have been marketed as the ‘world’s first smart dosa maker’. Priced at Rs 16,000, people are questioning whether it’s really worth a try.

A twitter user, Samantha, shared a video on her social media account which has made the video go viral. In the video, the girl is seen adding dosa batter to one side of the machine. She then selects the thickness of the dosa and sets the number of dosa she needs. And Voila! crispy rectangle dosa is ready to serve!

The video has gained 1.3M views till now. However, quite a number of users have been questioning the existence of such a dosa maker. Taking to his Twitter, Indian businessman, Harsh Goenka tweeted, “Aiyyo! Rs 16000 for a dosa printer!!! The key to a good Dosa is the batter and that problem is not solved by this machine at all. A management lesson in wasted innovation where you ignore your consumer’s needs.”

Have a look at some tweets.

Aiyyo! Rs 16000 for a dosa printer!!!

The key to a good Dosa is the batter and that problem is not solved by this machine at all. A management lesson in wasted innovation where you ignore your consumer’s needs. pic.twitter.com/N3vlIp3vX6 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 25, 2022

World's most useless innovation. Dude Dosa is like the easiest thing to make 🥺 https://t.co/GzxEQu5G3o — Mounika (@Mouni_2u8u) August 24, 2022

A dosa vending machine, which is an absolute waste in terms of utility and pricing.



Great example of automation and innovation gone wrong.



Innovation for the sake of innovation shows desperation ! https://t.co/2lHlwSj6B8 — Nitin Mohan (@initin90) August 26, 2022