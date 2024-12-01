Video of Dua Lipa’s SRK mashup takes social media by storm

Mumbai: Pop star Dua Lipa thrilled her Mumbai fans with an unforgettable concert as part of her Radical Optimism Tour. Performing at the MMRDA Grounds in BKC, Dua gave a high-energy, two-hour show packed with her biggest hits.

But the night’s standout moment? A surprise mashup of her song “Levitating” with Shah Rukh Khan’s Bollywood classic “Woh Ladki Jo” from Baadshah.

The audience went wild as Dua grooved to the Bollywood track, adding a desi twist to her performance. Videos of the moment quickly went viral, and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, shared a clip on Instagram, adding heart and dancing emojis.

📹 | @DUALIPA doing Indian dance moves during her performance of a “Levitating” / “Woh Ladki Jo” mashup at Zomaland Festival! (Via neha.deeva) pic.twitter.com/P3DBjCfhg6 — Dua Lipa Media (@STUDlO2054) November 30, 2024

Dua, dressed in a stylish white corset outfit, performed hits like “New Rules,” “Dance The Night,” and “Break My Heart.” She expressed her love for India, saying, I’m blown away by this energy! Tonight is about us living in the moment.

This wasn’t Dua’s first Bollywood connection. During her 2019 visit, she met Shah Rukh Khan, who shared their photo on Instagram, calling her charming and talented.

Dua’s visit this year included dining in Mumbai with her boyfriend, Callum Turner, and reflecting on her special bond with India. She said, I keep coming back because there’s something magical about this place.

The night ended on a high note with Dua performing “Cold Heart,” her collaboration with Elton John, and her new track “Houdini.” With Bollywood beats and global hits,