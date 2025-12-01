Islamabad: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is currently making headlines for his recently released film Neelofar, co-starring Mahira Khan in the female lead. The film, which hit the screens on November 28, is earning positive reviews, and fans are thrilled to see the iconic Humsafar pair reunite on the big screen.

Meanwhile, another moment from the premiere night has taken over social media. Fawad Khan, despite being a massive star, is known to be a private family man who keeps a low profile and stays away from social media. He rarely brings his family into the spotlight, which is why his appearance with his wife Sadaf Fawad Khan and their son Ayaan at the Neelofar premiere has created quite a buzz.

Fawad and Sadaf, married since 2005, are parents to three children son Ayaan Khan and daughters Elayna and Bia. But it was 17-year-old Ayaan who truly caught everyone’s attention this time. Fans were surprised to see how grown-up he is, revisiting an old interview where he once said, “I’m not into acting,” while many now spot striking glimpses of Fawad in him.

Social media is flooded with reactions praising Ayaan’s resemblance to his superstar father, with some even comparing his looks to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Several fans also expressed surprise, admitting they didn’t even know Fawad was married or had grown-up kids.

As for the film, Neelofar is written and directed by Ammar Rasool and produced by Fawad Khan, Hassaan Khalid, Qasim Mahmood, and Usaf Shariq, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in the lead roles.