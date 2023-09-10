Video of flooding at G20 venue goes viral, Oppn slams Centre

A video of flooding at the entrance of the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, where the G20 conference is currently taking place went viral on social media.

The national capital had moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in the early hours, resulting in waterlogging.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted more rain throughout the day.

Slamming the BJP-led Centre, Congress said that the government’s ‘hollow development’ has been exposed.

“Hollow development exposed India Mandapam was prepared for G20. Rs 2,700 crore were invested. The water went away in one rain,” the Congress party said in a post on X.

Rajya Sabha MP and TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale also slammed the Centre over the development.

“According to this video by a journalist, the VENUE OF THE G20 SUMMIT has gotten flooded today due to rains. After spending 4000 crores, THIS is the state of infrastructure. How much of this 4000 crores of G20 funds was embezzled by Modi Govt?” he asked in a post on X.

Along with strong criticism from the opposition, many users online questioned the Centre on the reasons behind the flooding.

“Today is water sports day for all G20 guests,” one user on X said, making fun of the situation.

“One Nation, One Water Park!!” another remarked.

Extensive preparations right from sprucing up civic infrastructure to security were undertaken for the mega event which is being attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.