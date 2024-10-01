Video of Gaurav Taneja speaking about ‘extramarital affairs’ goes viral

Mumbai: Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, and his wife, Ritu Rathee, have been married for eight years and are loved by fans for their family vlogs. However, rumors are now swirling that their marriage is in trouble and possibly heading toward divorce. These rumors started when Ritu, who is a pilot, was seen visiting a spiritual guru at Bhajan Marg, where she reportedly talked about issues like extramarital affairs and custody of their two daughters, Kiara and Pihu.

Fans began to worry when Ritu was spotted at a spiritual event, where she appeared to discuss concerns about her marriage. Many assumed this meant something serious was happening between her and Gaurav.

Though neither Gaurav nor Ritu has confirmed any specific problems, they have both asked people to respect their privacy. They made it clear that their relationship is a personal matter and not something to be speculated about.

Gaurav Taneja’s Old Viral Video

Adding to the rumors, an old video of Gaurav talking about the effects of having a baby resurfaced online. In the video, Gaurav mentioned that husbands often feel neglected after the birth of a baby because the wife’s attention is mostly on the child. He also mentioned that many extramarital affairs happen during this time.

Bro casually shared his own story of his extra marital affair in the vlog.🤡 pic.twitter.com/zXrqr2dg6h — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) September 28, 2024

“When you have a baby, the husband feels neglected for 2-3 months. Most extramarital affairs, like 80% of them, happen during this period,” Gaurav said in the video.

Ritu Rathee’s Emotional Response

Ritu recently addressed the rumors in an emotional Instagram video titled “Divorce Reality Check.” She spoke about the challenges in their marriage and asked people not to jump to conclusions.

While neither Ritu nor Gaurav has officially confirmed that they are divorcing, their recent social media activity has fans wondering. Ritu reshared one of Gaurav’s posts without adding any comments, and Gaurav has also shared some cryptic posts. These actions have left fans guessing about the future of their relationship.