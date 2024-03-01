Video of Manisha Rani lifting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy goes viral

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2024 1:03 pm IST
Video of Manisha Rani lifting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy leaked
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani with trophy (Twitter)

Mumbai: Today, the internet is buzzing with Manisha Rani’s name everywhere as she emerged as winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, defeating prominent celebrities in a nail-biting grand finale shot yesterday in Mumbai. The eagerly awaited episode is set to air on March 2.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Manisha Rani Wins Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Manisha Rani outshone four other finalists, namely Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, Sreerama Chandra, and Adrija Sinha, to proudly lift the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy. Insider reports hint that the top 3 contestants were Shoaib, Adrija, and the winner Manisha, engaging in a fierce final battle for the coveted title.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani takes home Rs…
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani (Twitter)

And now, a viral video on X captures the joyous moment of the winner contestant with the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy, showcasing her overwhelming happiness. Fans are eagerly sharing and celebrating her well-deserved win.

MS Education Academy

Her Journey On The Show

Entering the show as a wildcard contestant in the 9th week, Manisha reportedly secured the highest votes in the history of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Her journey had captivated the internet since day one, with many fans already predicting her as the eventual winner.

Fans are eagerly waiting for tomorrow’s finale episode and the Manisha Squad is already in celebratory mode.

What’s your take on Manisha Rani’s win? Comment below.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2024 1:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button