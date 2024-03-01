Video of Manisha Rani lifting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy goes viral

Mumbai: Today, the internet is buzzing with Manisha Rani’s name everywhere as she emerged as winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, defeating prominent celebrities in a nail-biting grand finale shot yesterday in Mumbai. The eagerly awaited episode is set to air on March 2.

Manisha Rani Wins Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Manisha Rani outshone four other finalists, namely Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, Sreerama Chandra, and Adrija Sinha, to proudly lift the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy. Insider reports hint that the top 3 contestants were Shoaib, Adrija, and the winner Manisha, engaging in a fierce final battle for the coveted title.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani (Twitter)

And now, a viral video on X captures the joyous moment of the winner contestant with the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy, showcasing her overwhelming happiness. Fans are eagerly sharing and celebrating her well-deserved win.

#ManishaRani the most deserving winner of #JhalakDikhhlaJaa11



This is on the face of haters😂🏆 pic.twitter.com/BYXRO4EhEl — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) March 1, 2024

Her Journey On The Show

Entering the show as a wildcard contestant in the 9th week, Manisha reportedly secured the highest votes in the history of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Her journey had captivated the internet since day one, with many fans already predicting her as the eventual winner.

Fans are eagerly waiting for tomorrow’s finale episode and the Manisha Squad is already in celebratory mode.

What’s your take on Manisha Rani’s win? Comment below.