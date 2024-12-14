Video of Rekha with Amitabh Bachchan’s grand son goes viral

Mumbai: The Kapoor family, Bollywood’s first dynasty, celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor in Mumbai on December 13. The grand event was full of heartfelt moments, famous faces, and a tribute to his incredible legacy.

The celebration included the launch of a special film festival showcasing ten of Raj Kapoor’s most iconic movies. This festival, organized by RK Films and the Film Heritage Foundation, is being held across 40 cities and 135 theaters in India from December 13 to 15.

A touching moment from the event went viral on social media when veteran actress Rekha hugged Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. Dressed in a golden saree, Rekha greeted Agastya warmly, placing a hand on his cheek, while he responded with a respectful namaste.

Rekha also paid tribute to Raj Kapoor by bowing before a life-sized poster of the legend, an emotional gesture that moved everyone present.

The Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor, attended the event in style. Bollywood stars like Kartik Aaryan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Ritesh Deshmukh also joined the celebration.

The absence of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan was noticed, but Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children, Navya and Agastya, kept the Bachchan connection alive.

This event was not just a celebration but a reminder of Raj Kapoor’s timeless impact on Indian cinema. His films, known for their heartfelt storytelling and memorable music, continue to inspire generations.