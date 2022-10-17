Video of Sajid Khan speaking about his engagement with Gauahar Khan goes viral

Mumbai: Controversial filmmaker Sajid Khan has been on the radar of the media and trolls for a while now. Ever since he made an entry in Bigg Boss 16 house, many women who are victim of his alleged abuse are speaking up against his participation. Viewers too are demanding his ouster from Salman Khan’s show.

Amid all this backlash, we got our hands on one viral video of Sajid where he is seen talking about his engagement with actress Gauahar Khan. The clip is going crazy viral on social media in which the interview host can be seen asking Sajid about his relationship with Gauahar, to which the Bollywood filmmaker replies, “I usually don’t speak about my relationships but one of the newsportals covered my engagement news.” Further speaking about his breakup with Gauahar, Sajid says, “Mera character bohot dheela tha mein ladkiyon ke sath ghoom raha tha. Sab ko I love you marry me bolta tha.” Watch the complete video below.

Sajid Khan is being bashed on the internet soon after his old video went viral and people are saying that allegations made against him in 2018 seem to be true.

There were reports that said that Sajid might be forcefully evicted from Bigg Boss 16 because of the outrage but it is not been officially confirmed by the channel yet.