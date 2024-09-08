Video of Salman Khan performing Ganesh puja at home goes viral

Mumbai: Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family, and fans loved every moment of it. Known for taking part in different festivals, Salman performed the Ganpati puja (prayers) with his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma, at their home.

Salman Khan Joins Family for Ganpati Puja

On this special day, Salman was seen holding a puja thaali (plate) and performing rituals along with his little niece Ayat. A viral video showed the actor chanting “Bappa Moreya Re” and singing devotional songs for Lord Ganesh, surrounded by his family. The celebration also included his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, along with their children. Family friend Orry was also present, making the event even more joyful.

Visiting the Ambanis for Ganesh Chaturthi

After completing the family puja, Salman made his way to Antilia, the famous home of the Ambani family, to continue the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. He was seen offering prayers and spending time with Anant Ambani. Salman regularly attends both his family and the Ambani’s Ganesh celebrations every year.

Salman Khan’s devotion to Ganesh Chaturthi is well-known. He celebrates this festival every year with great enthusiasm at home and with close friends like the Ambanis. Last year, he was also seen offering prayers during Ganpati celebrations, making it a beloved tradition for his fans.

On the work side, Salman is currently filming for Sikander, directed by A. R. Murugadoss, which is set to release next Eid. However, the actor recently shared that he injured his ribs while shooting. Despite this, Salman has asked fans to support him while maintaining a safe distance due to his injury.

Apart from the film, Salman is expected to return as the host of Bigg Boss. He has been the host for over ten years, and fans eagerly wait for his return to the show. His unique style of hosting has made him a favorite on Indian television.