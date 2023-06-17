Video of SRK-Gauri’s bike ride in Dubai goes viral – Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has captivated audiences with his charm and acting prowess, making him a favourite among fans and industry insiders alike. His larger-than-life persona and charismatic on-screen presence have earned him a massive following and undying admiration over the course of his career.

As a result, people have developed a strong desire to delve into the archives and unearth old photos and videos of their idols. Rare photographs and nostalgic videos resurface on social media, showcasing SRK’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming an iconic figure in Bollywood. In one such heartwarming video that recently went viral on social media, shows King Khan enjoying quad biking with his family on the beach outside their Dubai house.

The video is a snippet from the 2010 TV show, Living with A Superstar and it shows the actor, his wife Gauri Khan, and their kids Suhana and Aryan in a candid moment.

Shah Rukh Khan sat behind his wife on a bike during the sand adventure ride. However, his fear of speed soon surfaced, and he requested that Gauri slow down. It’s such a cute video and fans can’t get over the lovable couple and their relationship. It also highlights the actor’s caring and protective side, further endearing him to his fans.

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki. He also has a cameo role in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.