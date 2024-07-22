Amid arrest reports, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan shares video from Dubai

Amid reports over his arrest in Dubai, renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on his official Instagram page shared a video dismissing all claims as baseless.

Pakistani media house, Geo TV, claimed that the singer was arrested based on a defamation complaint by his former manager Salman Ahmed.

In the video shared on Instagram, the singer urged his fans not to believe in such rumours spread by his “enemies”.

“I am in Dubai to record a few songs. I urge you not to believe such rumours..do not waste your time over them..keep supporting and uplifting your artist. You are my power after almighty Allah,” said Rahat in the video.

Meanwhile, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s lawyer has called the arrest reports as “absolutely incorrect”.

It is learnt that Ahmed was fired by the singer a few months earlier following a dispute. Both Rahat and Ahmed have filed cases against each other, according to sources.