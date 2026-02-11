Mumbai: As Shah Rukh Khan gears up for his much-awaited return to the big screen with King, an old chapter of his family history has resurfaced online, drawing fresh attention to his deep-rooted connection with Peshawar, Pakistan.

A video of SRK’s ancestral home in Peshawar has gone viral on social media, sparking conversations about memory, migration and life before partition. The modest, time-worn house is located in the historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar area and is believed to be the birthplace of the actor’s father, Meer Taj Mohammad Khan.

The visuals were shared by Pakistani content creator Laraib Explores on Instagram, offering a glimpse into the narrow lanes and closely packed buildings that define old Peshawar’s architectural character.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan spent several holidays at the house during his teenage years when he visited family from Delhi. His first cousin, Noor Jahan, who still resides there, has reportedly visited Mumbai twice to meet the actor.

In earlier interviews, SRK has spoken fondly about his visits to Peshawar and expressed a desire to take his children to see his family’s hometown. Reports also suggest that he visited the house with his father when he was 13 and 15 years old in the late 1980s.

The area is also known for being home to the ancestral haveli of late legendary actor Dilip Kumar, which has since been declared a national heritage site in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will next be seen in the action-thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film will star Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone in key roles, with Abhay Verma also expected to join the cast. King is scheduled for a Christmas release on December 24, 2026.