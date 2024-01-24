Video of Telangana police brutality on protesting student emerges, sparks row

Hyderabad: A video of two Telangana policewomen dragging a protesting student by her hair while riding a bike emerged online on Wednesday, January 24, leading to widespread condemnation of police brutality.

The incident happened at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) in Rajendranagar.

According to reports, the female student suffered injuries on her hands and legs.

The student belonged to the ABVP and was protesting against the state government’s recent decision to allocate land belonging to PJTSAU for the construction of the new High Court complex.

BRS MLC K Kavitha condemned the incident and urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take “swift and strict action” against those involved.

“The recent incident involving Telangana police is deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable. Dragging a peaceful student protester and unleashing abrasive behaviour on the protestor raises serious questions about the need for such aggressive tactics by the police. This arrogant behavior demands an unconditional apology from the Telangana Police. Urging the Human Rights Commission to take swift and strict action against those involved. This behavior cannot become a norm and must be condemned by all alike. @India_NHRC,” she said.

The recent incident involving Telangana police is deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable. Dragging a peaceful student protester and unleashing abrasive behaviour on the protestor raises serious questions about the need for such aggressive tactics by the police.



This… pic.twitter.com/p3DH812ZBS — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) January 24, 2024

AP BJP vice president Vishnu Vardhan Reddy slammed the Congress government over the development and demanded action from the Union Women and Child Development ministry.

“A female ABVP worker who was protesting against Telangana’s Congress gvt is dragged by the hair by police. Is this your Mohabbat ki dukan Mr @RahulGandhi?? I demand strict action against the culprits & request @MinistryWCD to interfere,” he said on X.