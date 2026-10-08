Video of Telangana YouTuber questioned with baby draws criticism

Hyderabad: Jalli Rekha, who runs a YouTube channel, “Mr Media Telangana,” was late Wednesday night (October 7) questioned by the Central Crime Station (CCS) in Hyderabad.

Local media reported that Jalli Rekha was made to wait with her six-month-old baby in hand in the absence of women constables. A video surfaced on social media, drawing criticism towards Hyderabad Police.

Jalli Rekha, who runs a YouTube channel, “Mr Media Telangana,” was late Wednesday night (October 7) questioned by the Central Crime Station (CCS) in Hyderabad.



Local media reported that Jalli Rekha was questioned for hours with her six-month old baby in hand. A video of the same… pic.twitter.com/Dqg3BoOBRk — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 8, 2026

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) lashed out at the detention, calling out senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if this was his idea of “Mohabbat Ka Dukaan.”

“This is the Mohabbat Ka Dukaan where an infant is not allowed to be fed by her mother. Her crime; she reports on the corruption of Rahul Gandhi’s Gandha ATM called Revanth Reddy. Well done Rahul Gandhi,” he posted on X.

This is the Mohabbat Ka Dukaan where an infant is not allowed to be fed by her mother



Her crime; she reports on the corruption of Rahul Gandhi’s Gandha ATM called Revanth Reddy



Well done @RahulGandhi https://t.co/9bcvwlA5SJ — KTR (@KTRBRS) October 7, 2026

The YouTube channel was recently accused of circulating claims that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s daughter, Naimisha Reddy, owns properties and pharmaceutical companies.

BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank on October 3 alleged that CM Revanth facilitated the conversion of Rs 13,000 crore in unaccounted money into legitimate funds through the Medicover Hospital deal and demanded an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the matter.

He said that the CM and his family have amassed assets and business interests worth more than Rs 50,000 crore in the last two years. “If the members of Revanth Reddy’s family come for a discussion and prove that my allegations are wrong, I will withdraw them, apologise and never speak about the Chief Minister’s family again,” he said.