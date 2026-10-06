BRS Krishank held over Rs 50k cr scam allegation on Revanth family

Hyderabad: BRS leader Manne Krishank was arrested on Tuesday, October 6, after he made allegations over the properties and businesses related to Naimisha Reddy, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) social media convenor was arrested from his residence and was taken to Gopalpuram Police Station of Malkajgiri Commissionerate.

A case was registered against him and others on Monday on a complaint lodged by Sai Kumar, Chairman of the Telangana Fisherman Congress Committee.

In his complaint, Sai Kumar stated that Krishank and others had circulated allegations concerning Naimisha Reddy’s alleged properties and Pharma companies and requested the police to take action if the allegations were found to be false.

A case was booked at the Hyderabad Cybercrimes Police Station against Krishank and others under sections 353 (2) (statements or reports containing false information, rumors, or alarming news that promote enmity or hatred between different groups) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Two BRS leaders arrested for erecting banner in Secunderabad

A banner reading “Congratulations, Revanth Garu-for Rs.13,200 crore” had appeared outside a hospital in Secunderabad on Sunday. The same day, police arrested two BRS leaders from Secunderabad Cantonment for installing the banner.

Arrests begin …



Just now BRS Cantonment Activists Sai Kiran and Vineeth have been arrested by Task Force for placing Congratulations Revanth Garu banners at Medicover Hospital …



Looks like CM Revanth cannot answer about his family's role in Maxbien Pharma , Medicover… pic.twitter.com/6meteeoacs — Dr.Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) October 4, 2026

Krishank had alleged that Medicover Hospital was sold for around Rs 13,200 crore and accused the Chief Minister’s family of using the transaction to convert black money into white.

Also Read BRS alleges Revanth family amassed Rs 50K crore by abusing power

Meanwhile, the BRS leader said he was arrested simply because the ruling party lacked the guts to provide an answer.

“I believe this is the first time someone has been arrested for holding a press conference at Telangana Bhavan. I revealed evidence and questioned the fact that individuals serving as directors in Medicover and Maxbien are also directors in the schools being built by Revanth Reddy’s daughter. I questioned how land worth Rs 200 crore was allocated to Tesseract, a company owned by Revanth Reddy’s brother. Even after three days have passed, not a single person from Revanth Reddy’s family has offered a response. I was arrested precisely because they lacked the courage to answer these questions,” he said.

Krishank was later taken to a court in Secunderabad, where he will be produced before a magistrate. Several BRS leaders reached the court to show solidarity with him.

KTR slams FIR against Krishank

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, while reposting a tweet by Krishank on Tuesday, slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

You question the corruption of @RahulGandhi Ji’s unlimited ATM called Revanth Reddy



Of course the Feku Gandhi of 420 promises will get cases filed



File as many as you want Mr. Feku Gandhi; BRS will continue to expose the corrupt congress thugs



This is my promise to you. Many… https://t.co/DVXA8YqU3H — KTR (@KTRBRS) October 6, 2026

“You question the corruption of Rahul Gandhi Ji’s unlimited ATM called Revanth Reddy. Of course the Feku Gandhi of 420 promises will get cases filed. File as many as you want Mr. Feku Gandhi; BRS will continue to expose the corrupt congress thugs. This is my promise to you. Many more to come,” wrote Rama Rao.

(With inputs from IANS.)