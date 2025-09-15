Video: Old City witnesses reckless bike stunts without safety gear

Hyderabad: In yet another series of bike stunts, five young people were spotted performing dangerous acrobatics at the conclusion of the Milad-un-Nabi procession near Charminar in Hyderabad’s Old City area on Sunday.

A video has emerged showing a young man performing wheelies while a burqa-clad woman sits behind him. His act not only put their lives in danger but also bystanders.

Despite repeated warnings, youths were again seen performing dangerous bike stunts in Hyderabad’s Old City, putting lives at risk.#Hyderabad #RoadSafety #ViralVideos @VoiceUpMedia1 pic.twitter.com/bgDKPV7Ma7 — Voiceup Media (@VoiceUpMedia1) September 15, 2025

The couple zoomed past their friends, who filmed the act. None of them was wearing safety gears like helmets and had no silencers, further violating traffic rules.

This is not an isolated case in Hyderabad. Many such videos are shot as Instagram reels with the intention of gaining followers.

In August, another video emerged showing two youngsters—one on a scooter and the other on a bike— were wheeling on the Bandlaguda road.

One video showed a few boys sitting on the bonnets of cars on the Manmohan Singh flyover. Auto-rickshaw races and bike stunts are regularly organised on this flyover, especially on weekends.

Scenes of bikers performing dangerous stunts on the Bandlaguda – Rajendranagar – Bahadurpura road are becoming common these days, with the traffic police failing to check the violations until videos surface on social media channels. pic.twitter.com/iitId0kg4j — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 14, 2025

Two luxury cars were spotted performing dangerous stunts on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Shamshabad.

These incidents raise questions about ‘visible policing’ during the nights in the city suburbs.