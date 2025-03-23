Video: One killed, four injured in accident at Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad: A person was killed and two others were injured in an accident at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 22.

The accident occurred near Manchirevula Bridge on ORR due to a collision between two vehicles including a Mahindra Marazo and a Tata Safari. The deceased was identified as Anand Kamble, 33, a resident of Rajendranagar.

Kamble was traveling towards Gachibowli, according to the Narsingi police he drove at a high speed on the Manchirevula Bridge. This led to a collision with the Tata Safari which was traveling from Narsingi to Vikarabad on the opposite side of the ORR.

Following the collision, Kamble died on the spot and four passengers traveling in the Tata Safari were injured. A case of negligent driving has been registered under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).

A video shared on social media shows the two cars severely damaged after the collision.

One dead and four Injured in accident at ORR in Hyderabad.



The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Kamble’s body has been shifted to mortuary in Osmania General Hospital.