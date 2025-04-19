Video: Over 500 Egyptians detained in Jeddah for Umrah visa violations

Jeddah: More than 500 Egyptian nationals have been detained at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah after attempting to enter Saudi Arabia on transit visas to perform Umrah without valid Haj permits.

Viral videos circulating on social media show detained passengers, many dressed in ihram, chanting inside the airport in protest. Reports suggest the group urged Saudi authorities to adjust their visa status to allow them to proceed with the pilgrimage.

In response, Saudi authorities have begun coordinating with airlines to return the travellers to Egypt. Legal consequences, including deportation or financial penalties, may be enforced.

This incident comes shortly after the final entry date for Umrah pilgrims, which was Sunday, April 13 (15 Shawwal 1446 AH). Following this date, only individuals with valid Haj permits are permitted to enter Makkah and perform rituals.

The move is intended to ensure the smooth organisation of the upcoming Haj season, as millions of pilgrims from around the world prepare to travel to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Th ministry of interior warned that delays in departure constitute violations of pilgrimage regulations. Companies failing to comply face fines of up to 100,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) and potential suspension or revocation of licences for repeat offences

In a related development, Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended the issuance of Umrah, business, and family visit visas for citizens of 14 countries. These include:

Algeria

Bangladesh

Egypt

Ethiopia

India

Indonesia

Iraq

Jordan

Morocco

Nigeria

Pakistan

Sudan

Tunisia

Yemen

The suspension, effective until mid-June, aligns with the conclusion of the Haj 2025 pilgrimage.

Haj 2025 is expected to begin on the evening of Friday, June 6, and end on the evening of Wednesday, June 11, depending on the sighting of the moon.