Saudi Arabia suspends multiple-entry visit visas for India, 13 other countries

In a major policy change, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has temporarily suspended the issuance of multiple-entry visit visas for citizens of 14 countries, including India.

Despite the policy change being observed on the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ electronic visa platform, neither the Ministry nor the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has issued an official statement confirming or denying the suspension.

However, Hyderabad-based travel agencies— Origin Tours and Travels and Musafir Services —confirmed the decision to Siasat.com.

The move, which took effect on February 1, 2025, is reportedly aimed at preventing the misuse of long-term visit visas for illegal Haj pilgrimage.

List of affected countries

The 14 countries impacted by this decision are:

Algeria Bangladesh Egypt Ethiopia India Indonesia Iraq Jordan Morocco Nigeria Pakistan Sudan Tunisia Yemen.

Under the revised regulations:

Visitors from these 14 countries can now only obtain single-entry visas, valid for 30 days.

The maximum stay allowed under this visa is also 30 days.

Haj, Umrah, diplomatic, and residency visas are not affected by this change.

For years, multiple-entry visit visas have been a convenient option for:

Business professionals who frequently travel to Saudi Arabia for meetings and projects.

Expatriate families who visit their loved ones in the Kingdom multiple times a year.

Tourists who prefer longer stays and multiple visits within a short period.

Recommendations for affected travellers:

Existing visa holders: If you already possess a multiple-entry visa, consult with Saudi embassies or consulates to confirm its validity.

New applicants: Ensure you meet the requirements for a single-entry visa before applying.