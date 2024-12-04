Video: Parents thrash Telangana teacher for misbehaving with girl students

The incident occurred after one of the students complained about his inappropriate behaviour.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 4th December 2024 6:18 pm IST
Parents thrash Telangana teacher for misbehaving with girl students
Parents thrash Telangana teacher for misbehaving with girl students

Hyderabad: The parents of a female student studying at the Government High School for Girls in Mancherial town thrashed a Telugu teacher for allegedly misbehaving with a student on Tuesday, December 3.

The incident occurred after a student reported the teacher’s inappropriate behaviour, prompting the girl’s relatives to confront him on the road and thrash him with footwear.

They reportedly brought the issue to the district education officer’s (DEO) attention requesting immediate action against the teacher involved.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 4th December 2024 6:18 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button