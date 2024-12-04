Video: Parents thrash Telangana teacher for misbehaving with girl students

Hyderabad: The parents of a female student studying at the Government High School for Girls in Mancherial town thrashed a Telugu teacher for allegedly misbehaving with a student on Tuesday, December 3.

The incident occurred after a student reported the teacher’s inappropriate behaviour, prompting the girl’s relatives to confront him on the road and thrash him with footwear.

Parents thrash Telangana teacher for misbehaving with girl students



The parents of a female student studying at the Government High School for Girls in Mancherial town thrashed Telugu teacher for allegedly misbehaving with a student on Tuesday, December 3. pic.twitter.com/ALErZm46HI — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 4, 2024

They reportedly brought the issue to the district education officer’s (DEO) attention requesting immediate action against the teacher involved.