Video: Passenger assaults IndiGo pilot over flight delay

New Delhi: In a viral video, a passenger was seen hitting the pilot of an IndiGo flight while he was making announcement about delay in departure at Delhi airport on Sunday.

According to official sources, the incident took place reportedly on Sunday.

Passenger assaulted pilot of Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight

As per the airline sources, the male passenger assaulted Anup Kumar, the pilot of the Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight (6E-2175) while the latter was making announcement about the delay in departure at around 1 pm.

The viral video purportedly shows agitated passenger running from the last row and hitting the pilot.

“A passenger punched an IndiGo capt in the aircraft as he was making delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable !,” a user posted on social media platform X.

A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable ! @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/SkdlpWbaDd — Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) January 14, 2024

The crew members were seen trying to calm the agitated passenger and urging others to stay buckled in.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, the aviation security agency has taken cognizance and initiated a probe into the same.

IndiGo lodged complaint against passenger

Meanwhile, IndiGo has lodged a formal complaint against the passenger who assaulted the pilot, and the process of filing a case is underway, the airline sources said.

Also Read Irate passenger complains on social media after IndiGo flight delayed for 7 hrs

Delhi police have assured appropriate action into the incident.

We received a complaint and are taking appropriate legal action, a senior official with Airport police said.