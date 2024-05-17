Video: Pat Cummins plays cricket with school kids in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins took time out of his busy Indian Premier League schedule to play cricket with children at a local government school in Hyderabad. A video that emerged on social media shows the right-arm speedster batting while a young student bowls to him.

Pat Cummins playing cricket with Hyderabad government school kids. 🥹❤️pic.twitter.com/rc23am3QvD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 17, 2024

Cummins, who led Australia to an ODI World Cup victory in India, was seen batting in a casual setting, surrounded by a group of enthusiastic school kids. Dressed in a black t-shirt and brown trousers, the right-arm speedster took to the pitch as one of the children bowled to him. The Australian star’s love for India has been evident, and this gesture only solidifies his reputation as a fan favorite.

The 31-year-old Australian cricketer gained a widespread fan following after winning the World Cup for Australia last year. His promise of silencing the massive crowd in Ahmedabad during the Men in Yellow’s victory against India further endeared him to fans.

Cummins’ engagement with the Hyderabadis doesn’t stop at cricket. He has been seen embracing the local culture, from enjoying a Hyderabadi biryani feast with his family to acing the Pushpa hook-step and speaking Telugu ahead of IPL 2024. His fondness for Indian street food, particularly Pav Bhaji, and his dance moves on Bollywood numbers have made him a beloved figure in Hyderabad.

Speaking about the ongoing IPL season, SunRisers Hyderabad has secured a place in the playoffs, and fans eagerly await to see if Pat Cummins can lead his team to victory.