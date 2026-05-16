Video: Pawan Kalyan opens up about his serious health issues

After staying away from political activities for a few weeks due to surgery recovery, the actor-politician returned to a public event where he spoke candidly about his medical condition

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th May 2026 11:18 am IST
Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has opened up about his ongoing health struggles, leaving fans shocked and concerned. After staying away from political activities for a few weeks due to surgery recovery, the actor-politician returned to a public event where he spoke candidly about his medical condition.

Pawan Kalyan revealed that a severe lung infection he suffered during COVID-19 still affects him and has not fully healed. He also shared that he has been battling serious sinus issues caused by excessive dust exposure, which at one point even impacted his long-distance vision. Earlier this year, he underwent a successful Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery and resumed work soon after recovery.

The actor further spoke about shoulder muscle tears and spinal disc compression, saying the injuries worsened over time during public gatherings where fans would pull him with affection. Despite the constant pain, Pawan Kalyan said his martial arts training from a young age has helped him stay mentally strong and continue with his demanding schedule.

Subhan Bakery

On the professional front, reports suggest that Pawan Kalyan may soon collaborate with director Surender Reddy for a new film, while buzz around OG 2 continues to grow among fans.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th May 2026 11:18 am IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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