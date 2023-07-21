Video: People in Telangana, Andhra go fishing in rainwater

Hyderabad: While the heavy rains have affected the general life of people in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the rains also brought some joy to people in the form of marine life.
Some incidents of fishing have been reported in areas like Karimnagar and Srikakulam with fish large enough being caught by locals.
Videos of people loading up scores of fish in vehicles surfaced on social media.
Both states are predicted to witness rains in the next three days. Telangana government issued holidays to educational institutions until Saturday due to intense rains.