Video: People in Telangana, Andhra go fishing in rainwater

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 21st July 2023 2:46 pm IST
Karimanagar local with a big fish. (Screenshot from Twitter video).

Hyderabad: While the heavy rains have affected the general life of people in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the rains also brought some joy to people in the form of marine life.

Some incidents of fishing have been reported in areas like Karimnagar and Srikakulam with fish large enough being caught by locals.

Both states are predicted to witness rains in the next three days. Telangana government issued holidays to educational institutions until Saturday due to intense rains.

