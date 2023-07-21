Video: People in Telangana, Andhra go fishing in rainwater

Hyderabad: While the heavy rains have affected the general life of people in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the rains also brought some joy to people in the form of marine life.

Some incidents of fishing have been reported in areas like Karimnagar and Srikakulam with fish large enough being caught by locals.

Videos of people loading up scores of fish in vehicles surfaced on social media.

When life gives you rain, go fish! Heavy downpour batters #Telangana, affect normal life however in Karimanagar locals in large numbers go fishing in farm fields as water bodies are in spate. #HyderabadRain #TelanganaRains pic.twitter.com/aoMF4K8IRX — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) July 21, 2023

Several fishes were seen jumping on road at Vajrapukotturu in #Srikakulam dist. Due to heavy rain, a pond was overflowing and the #fishes were came on road.



It's rumours spread that, the fishes fell from the sky with rain. Villagers caught these.#AndhraPradesh #FishesonRoad pic.twitter.com/ZPyYdxXs5J — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 21, 2023

Both states are predicted to witness rains in the next three days. Telangana government issued holidays to educational institutions until Saturday due to intense rains.