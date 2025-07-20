Video: Performer waves Palestinian flag onstage at London’s Royal opera House

London: A performer holding a Palestinian flag touched off a brief scuffle on stage at the Royal Opera House in London on Saturday night, July 19, as cast members were taking their bows following the season’s final performance of “Il Trovatore”.

Images and Video posted on social media show what appears to be a member of the chorus holding the unfurled flag in front of his chest while the lead singers bask in the audience’s applause.

Also Read Superman review: Finally Hollywood grows a spine for Palestine

After a few moments, someone backstage attempts to grab the flag, but the performer holds onto the banner and snaps back into place.

Watch the video here

Singers were taking their bows after the end of the opera by Giuseppe Verdi. Director Adele Thomas’ production reinterprets the story of desire and an all-consuming curse, the opera said.

“The display of the flag was spontaneous and unauthorised action by the artist,” the opera company told the BBC.

“It was not approved by the Royal Ballet and Opera and is not in line with our commitment to political impartiality.”