Superman review: Finally Hollywood grows a spine for Palestine

Hyderabad: When I first read a few reports of James Gunn’s Superman (2025) featuring David Corenswet being about Palestine, I thought maybe people were reading too much into it. But then one analysis after another kept reiterating the same thing, so I finally decided to give in and watch the movie. So here goes:

As a comic book reader who follows the DC universe, I was familiar with the plot and Gunn’s decision to skip Superman’s origin story was actually refreshing. We know he’s from Krypton, that his parents sent him to earth where he could survive and thrive. It actually took the sheen off the whole dark and sad backstory for a change and just focussed on the character as a person.

This iteration of Superman was also pretty nice, and a departure from the ever-brooding Henry Cavill in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (which I also liked then for its seriousness). We get a superhero who wants to also be a human being, and this time for a change – surprise surprise – who actually wants to use his powers to interfere in international matters and is willing to take a stand (also spoilers ahead).

This part is actually a HUGE departure from the regular Hollywood stuff, especially more so at a time when the movie CLEARLY has masked its support for the Palestinians who are currently being bombed and killed by Israel since 2023. Superman this time faces flak and has a bigger headache for once because he decided to prevent the country of Boravia from attacking the people of Jarhanpur (which I found very Indian sounding as a name).

Also Read Christian patriarchs make rare visit to Gaza after deadly Israeli strike on church

In fact, in the Avengers Marvel universe, Captain America and Iron Man actually face-off and split the team BECAUSE world governments want to control the superheroes, which cap opposes because he says nations come with agendas. The US government is firmly still in control of things always in Marvel movies. However, in the DC universe this time it just gives up control to the villain who promises to contain Superman.

(Which I found hilarious because there’s no way on this planet that the American government ever gives up control of anything as we’ve seen from history.)

Of course, the whole plot of Borvavia vs Jarhanpur is eventually made out to be a part of Lex Luthor’s evil designs to kill Superman. And for a change, we also get something other than Kryptonite that almost kills him. The movie is not just for for people who love superheroes movies, but also for those who want to lend their support to Palestine. It is the story of someone standing up for the powerless and the voiceless.

And oppressors will easily find their reflection in it, which is why Israel and its supporters will find Superman to be a mirror that shows them their fascism. So even if you are not a fan of superhero movies, watch it once to support the oppressed. Oh and also you get to watch a supposedly squeamish version of Netanyahu. The fact that Hollywood even made such a movie at such a time, even if it has a white savior, is still worth watching.