Video: Petrol pump in Hyderabad accused of fuel meter tampering

Hyderabad: Customers have raised serious allegations against a petrol pump in Hyderabad. They accused it of cheating motorists by delivering less fuel than what was paid for.

The Bharat Petrol Pump which is located in Uppal opposite Mehfil Restaurant is under scrutiny after a video exposed alleged meter tampering went viral.

How alleged scam was uncovered at petrol pump in Hyderabad

A customer purchased Rs 100 worth of petrol at the petrol pump and measured it in a bottle. He found that the quantity was significantly less than expected.

When confronted, the staff gave unclear and evasive responses. It deepened the suspicions of fraud.

What customers should do

If anyone suspect foul play at any petrol pump in Hyderabad, here’s what can be done:

Check the zero reset on the meter before filling.

Demand a printed receipt showing the exact quantity.

Report discrepancies to the Weights & Measures Department or consumer forums.

Fuel scams not only cheat consumers but also erode trust in petrol pumps .