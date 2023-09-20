Video: Police seize drugs near Andhra-Odisha border after chasing peddlers

The cops chased the smugglers’ vehicle for more than 20 kms up to the Andhra Pradesh border. The drug peddlers also threw ganja stacks on the road in front of police vehicles to evade.

Screengrab of the Video of police chasing the drug peddlers.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Wednesday said that they have seized drugs valued Rs 45 lakh from the Andhra-Odisha border after chasing the drug peddlers up to the Andhra Pradesh border.

The video of the chase of drug peddlers by Chitrakonda police near the Andhra –Odisha border has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place late September 17 evening in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

“On Sunday, we received intelligence about the execution of an illegal deal in contraband cannabis near Rekhapalli village in Chitrakonda area. Our team immediately rushed to the spot to nab the smugglers who were from Andhra Pradesh,” said IIC of Chitrakonda police station. 

They managed to flee leaving the vehicle laden with a huge quantity of ganja near Darakonda village on Andhra-Odisha border.

“We seized the vehicle along with contraband ganja weighing 950 kgs valued at around Rs 45 lakh. Ownership of the vehicle is yet to be established. We have launched manhunt to nab the three accused peddlers who managed to flee,” added Nayak.  

A case (177/23) has been registered under sections 20(b) (ii) (C) and 25 NDPS Act at Chitrakonda Police Station in this regard.

