Video: Price of Shah Rukh Khan’s Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch

Mumbai: Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan has a well-known passion for luxurious watches. From rare limited editions to the most expensive timepieces, his collection proof of his impeccable taste. Every time he steps out, fans can’t help but notice the stunning timepieces adorning his wrist, often sparking conversations about his swoon-worthy watch collection.

On Wednesday, the superstar arrived at a polling station in Mumbai to cast his vote for the Maharashtra Elections 2024. Accompanying him were his wife, Gauri Khan, and their children, Suhana and Aryan Khan. The actor was dressed casually yet stylishly in a crisp white shirt, blue denim jeans, and a beanie cap

And again, all eyes were on his wristwatch.

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted wearing the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Celebration watch, a unique timepiece which is estimated to be worth of Rs 16.8 lakh. Known for its colorful dial design, the watch addition to his ever-growing collection.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time he has been seen sporting this particular Rolex; fans noticed it during one of his earlier appearances as well.

His passion for luxury watches is evident in his collection, which reportedly includes over 30 high-end pieces, though the exact number remains unknown. From brands like Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet to Rolex, Shah Rukh Khan continuously expands his collection with the latest releases, leaving fans in awe of his exquisite taste.

On the professional front, SRK is gearing up for his next big project, “King”, where he will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan.