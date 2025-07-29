Video: Protest, attempts to barge in on disputed temple land in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Tension broke out at MLA colony at Banjara Hills Road No 12 when a group of people tried to offer ‘bonam’ at the Ammavaru temple located there, on Tuesday, July 29.

Tensions have been brewing on site for the past two days after the local Shaikpet Tahsildar and his team allegedly damaged a temple and locked the gate to the place, claiming it is government land.

On Tuesday afternoon, several people, including women, came to the place in large numbers to offer prayers at the temple. The police, who were aware of the plans of the local people, barricaded the area.

At one point, the protestors tried to push away the police and barge inside. The police, however, prevented the attempt to trespass.

In order to make their way inside, the mob damaged the temporary boundary wall put up using big asbestos sheets.

The police took a few people into custody and shifted them to different police stations. Police pickets have been deployed at the spot to prevent further trouble.