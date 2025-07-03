Video: Quick thinking by petrol pump staff averts major fire accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Quick intervention from the petrol pump staff prevented a major accident at the Bharat Petrol pump in Hyderabad’s Mailravdevpally area after a car suddenly caught fire on the evening of Thursday, July 3.

Videos of the accident have surfaced on the internet, showing fire emitting from the car’s engine and the petrol pump staff trying to put it out with dirt and fire extinguishers.

No casualties were reported from the incident.

A car caught on fire at a Bharat Petrol pump in Mailardevpally on the evening of Thursday, July 3. However, quick intervention by the petrol pump staff prevented any untoward incidents. No casualties have been reported from the incident. pic.twitter.com/mpYznrDjZ3 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 3, 2025

Earlier in the day, a refrigerator blast triggered a huge fire inside a residential home in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Sanathnagar.

Also Read Fire breaks out in Hyderabad’s Sanathnagar after refrigerator blast

The fire caused major damage to the house; however, no one was present in the house at the time of the blast and no injuries were reported.

HYDRAA fire brigade firefighters reacted swiftly and were able to put out the fire before it did more harm.