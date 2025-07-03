Fire breaks out in Hyderabad’s Sanathnagar after refrigerator blast

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 3rd July 2025 11:56 am IST
A refrigerator exploded in a house in Sanathnagar

Hyderabad: A huge fire erupted at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Sanathnagar, on Thursday morning, July 3, following a gas explosion in a refrigerator inside a residential home.

The accident occurred at the residence of a man named Satyanarayana. The blast caused a fire that reduced all home appliances to ashes. Luckily, there was no occupant in the house, and no one was injured.

HYDRAA fire brigade firefighters reacted swiftly and were able to put out the fire before it did more harm.

Sanathnagar MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav had visited the location and greeted the victim’s family.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)

