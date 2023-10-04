Video: Rahul Gandhi surprises mother Sonia Gandhi with puppy

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday shared a video of how he surprised his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi recently with a Jack Russell Terrier puppy named ‘Noorie’ which he brought from Goa and introduced to her as the “newest member” of his family.

Rahul Gandhi shared the video of his Goa visit in early August this year on Wednesday, on the occasion of World Animal Day.

“Animals teach us the meaning of unconditional love! For the few months she’s been with us, little Noorie has lit up our lives,” he captioned his video.

A Heartwarming Gesture on World Animal Day: Rahul Gandhi Ji 's Gift of Puppy Love to Sonia Gandhi Ji , reminding us to cherish the bond with our furry friends.



#WorldAnimalDay pic.twitter.com/QaqB1opKHw — Vishal Chaudhary🇮🇳 (@VishalcINC) October 4, 2023

In the video he can be seen paying a private visit to Goa and meeting the puppy, who is later brought to Delhi.

“I’d like you all to meet the newest and the cutest member of our family, our little pup, Noorie. She flew in from Goa straight into our arms, and has become the light of our lives. Unconditional love and uncompromising loyalty,” he said.

“We must pledge to protect and share our love with all living beings,” the former Congress chief said.

In the video Rahul Gandhi can be seen calling it a “little surprise for Ma (Sonia Gandhi)”, he then puts the dog in a gift basket and asks his mother to come out of the house and have a look.

Sonia Gandhi then picks up the dog and takes her in her arms, saying “she is so cute”.

Sonia Gandhi thanks Rahul and is also seen playing with the puppy in the video.

The new dog ‘Noorie’ is also seen playing with Sonia Gandhi’s other pet dog.