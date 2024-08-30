Video: Raj Gopal Reddy calls Congress min Uttam Kumar ‘CM’, covers up later

Hyderabad: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy goofed up and addressed irrigation and civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy as the “chief minister” during a review meeting on irrigation project works under Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha segment held on Friday.

Unapologetic about the goof-up, he continued saying that someday Uttam Kumar would become the chief minister, even though he has missed it this time.

In a goof-up, MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Redd addresses irrigation and civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy as the chief minister during a meeting on Friday @TheSiasat pic.twitter.com/UmTDBCslzd — Vivek Bhoomi (@Vivek_bhoomi) August 30, 2024

“I have moles on my tongue and people say that whatever I say happens in reality,” he said, adding that that because of the blessings of the people of Nalgonda Uttam Kumar has become the minister.

While Raj Gopal was making these comments, Uttam Kumar could be seen brushing his moustache with his fingers and nodding his head in approval with a smile.

Raj Gopal continued his speech and requested the minister to take steps to redesign Bunadigani, Pillaipally and Dharma Reddy canals by making them wider so that ayacut under them could be expanded. He asked the officials to send proposals for the same with a far-sighted vision.