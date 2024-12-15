Video: Rajasthan BJP MLA harasses minority doctor, Calls them ‘Julaa chap Bengalis’

Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Hawa Mahal MLA Balmukund Acharya was caught raiding a Muslim doctor’s chambers and harassing staff members in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The raids were reportedly conducted on December 12 however, came to light on Saturday, December 14 when a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The video shows MLA Acharya confronting the Muslim staff and accusing them of being a “fake doctor”, despite the presence of a valid medical certificate displayed in the chamber.

He speaks to an official on a phone call and says that the individuals are selling expired medicines. He demands a legal investigation into their practices.

The BJP MLA makes derogatory remarks using slurs while expressing his “concern” over patient safety. He says, “Yai Julaa chap Bengali har jagha doctor bane bethe hai, patients to maar dale ge” (These Bengalis have opened their medical shops everywhere here and they will kill patients).

Balmukund Acharya has a history of controversial behaviour of targeting minorities, particularly, Muslims.

Earlier in October, Acharya barged into the Shia Imambara wearing shoes and falsely claimed that the Imambara was a temple, demanding to know the whereabouts of idols. The incident occurred in Rajasthan’s Jaipur city and sparked communal tensions in the area.

In this case, residents noted that Acharya has a history of making similar moves, attempting to lay claim to land by falsely declaring it as a temple site or other property.

Human rights activists argue that such provocative actions reveal a troubling trend of a hostile environment fostered by certain far-right political leaders who seek to demonstrate their loyalty to party ideologies through aggressive and discriminatory tactics against minority groups.