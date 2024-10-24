Rajasthan BJP MLA forcibly enters Shia Imambara claiming it’s a temple

A controversial Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bal Mukund Acharya barged into the Shia Imambara wearing shoes and falsely claimed that the Imambara was a temple, demanding to know the whereabouts of idols. The incident occurred in Rajasthan’s Jaipur city on Tuesday, October 22, sparking tensions in the area.

According to the reports, Balmukund Acharya MLA from the Hawa Mahal Assembly constituency and his associates forcibly entered the Imambara while prayers were underway. Reports indicated that they also misbehaved with female worshipers and vandalised the belongings of the Imambara, prompting strong anger among residents.

Residents quickly countered these claims by presenting legal documents affirming the Imambara’s status as Shia waqf land. This documentation led to heightened tensions as Acharya’s assertions were swiftly debunked.

Residents noted that Acharya has a history of making similar moves, attempting to lay claim to land by falsely declaring it as a temple site or other property.

While speaking to the reporters, residents alleged that Acharya was accompanied by land mafia associates eyeing the valuable 14 bigha waqf land. Upon the information, police rushed to the scene to prevent any further untoward. Residents also presented the Imambara’s legal documents to the police, which forced Acharya to leave the premises.

The Imam (preacher) of the Imambara submitted a written complaint to the police about the misconduct of the MLA and his act of entering the premises with shoes.