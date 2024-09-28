Rajasthan BJP MLA conducts gaumutra ‘purification ceremony’ for Congress turncoats

Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) MLA Balmukund Acharya conducted a “purification ceremony” on Friday, September 28 at the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage (JMCH) aimed to address corruption and welcome former Congress councillors into the BJP.

This ceremony involved the use of gangajal (water from the Ganges River) and gaumutra (cow urine) which according to Acharya, would purify officials and councillors who had been compelled into acts of corruption.

Acharya, who also serves as the mahant of Hathoj Dham temple said the ceremony was framed as a spiritual cleansing, asserting that it would help convert the defectors into “Sanatanis,” a term used to describe people who Hindu values.

This event took place after several Congress councillors switched allegiance to the BJP including the former Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage (JMCH) mayor Munesh Gurjar who was earlier sacked from his position over corruption allegations.

Subsequently, Kusum Yadav was appointed as the new mayor with the support of seven councillors of the Congress and one independent councillor who joined the BJP.

Acharya added that even the officials of the municipal corporation also went through the purification process because they had been “forced to indulge in corruption.” After the ceremony, Acharya stated that now they will work with integrity and truthfulness.

Reacting to the ceremony, Congress state general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said, “BJP leaders in the state and Centre first accuse Congress leaders of corruption. They are threatened by the investigating agencies like ED, IT and CBI, but when they join the BJP they get absolved of their crimes,” TOI reported.