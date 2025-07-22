Hyderabad: Indian rapper Emiway Bantai gave his fans a big scare while shooting for his new song Dubai Company in Sharjah. In a video shared from his vlog series Day to Day with Emiway – Episode 3, he is seen hanging out of a fast-moving Toyota SUV. As the car takes a sharp turn, it suddenly jerks, and Emiway falls face-first onto the road. The camera captured the whole moment, and the person filming quickly rushed to help him.

After the video went online, fans were quick to comment. Many were shocked and worried, while others praised his hard work. One fan wrote, “Bantai bas dhayan rakho apna.” Another said, “Bantai bhai aise risky stunt mat karo please hume aap safe aur healthy chahiye… gaane ke liye bhi aur hamesha apna khayal rakho” Thankfully, Emiway later confirmed he was fine, which made fans feel better.

Happened Soon After a Real Tragedy

This scary moment comes just days after a famous stuntman, SM Raju, sadly died during a film shoot. His car stunt went wrong, and it raised questions about how safe film sets really are. Emiway’s fall has added to that discussion.

Even after the accident, Emiway hasn’t slowed down. His new music video Dubai Company is coming out on Wednesday, July 23. It promises exciting visuals, energy, and his usual cool style.

Who Is Emiway Bantai?

Emiway, whose real name is Muhammad Bilal Shaikh, started rapping in English before switching to Hindi. He became famous with his song Aur Bantai and is now one of India’s top hip-hop artists. He is known for his powerful lyrics and fearless attitude.