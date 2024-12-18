Video: Reckless driver held for drifting on Qatar highway

Doha: Qatari authorities have apprehended a driver for reckless driving on public roads, posing a serious risk to road users and property.

The Ministry of Interior shared a video on X showing a driver executing reckless driving techniques while driving on a highway.

The video also shows a Toyota Supra being impounded, seized by a claw excavator, and then fed into a car crusher machine.

The competent authorities apprehended a vehicle and its driver for reckless driving, which endangered lives and public and private property. Legal measures were taken, resulting in a judicial ruling to confiscate the vehicle. The Ministry of Interior affirms its commitment to… pic.twitter.com/cRm14Z6wSw — Ministry of Interior – Qatar (@MOI_QatarEn) December 17, 2024

“The necessary measures were taken against him and a judicial ruling was issued against him to confiscate the vehicle due to the accusations attributed to him,” the ministry added.

The ministry pledged to swiftly enforce laws and regulations to safeguard lives and property in the country.

The legal implications for such violations are serious, with potential penalties including: Imprisonment for one to three years Fines range between 10,000 and 50,000 Qatari Rials. Potential combination of jail and a financial penalty