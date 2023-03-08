Video: RSS man’s daughter Malini Nehra praised for asking this question to Rahul

Amid controversies surrounding the UK tour of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a video of his interaction with London-based CEO Malini Nehra at Chatham House went viral on social media.

In the video, the woman, who claimed to be the daughter of an RSS man, expressed her views on the present condition of India.

She was heard asking, ‘I am feeling wretched about the condition of my country. My father was an RSS man, proudly so; he would not recognise the country, bless his soul. How can we engage, re-empower our democracy’.

Replying to it, Rahul Gandhi said, ‘When you express yourself, what you said about your father being in the RSS and about him not recognising the country, this conversation itself is a very powerful thing. Because for you to say this, it has a different impact’.

He also said, ‘By telling people the values that you stand for, the values that are Indian and that you protect, by telling everybody in the rest of the world that India needs to go back to those values…so thank you.’

Later, he shared the video and wrote, “It is the duty of every Indian, everywhere in the world, to speak up for India’s core values and protect our beloved democracy”.

After the video went viral on social media, many started praising Malini Nehra. One of them wrote, ‘Such an imp message. Patriotic duty of every Indian, NRIs, PIOs all over world to speak up within your own circles. It is very difficult to express critical views, we are trolled, mocked, nobody likes it but we must for India. The evil wins because good stays silent.’

Another person wrote, ‘More power to daring lady Ms Malini Mehra. It’s the time when everyone should come together to protect democratic values of India’.