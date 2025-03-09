Video: RTC conductor accused of issuing Mahalakshmi ticket to male passenger

Hyderabad: An RTC bus conductor has come under scrutiny for allegedly issuing a ‘Mahalakshmi ticket’ to a male passenger.

The ‘Mahalakshmi ticket’ which is a free ticket can be issued to women under a free bus travel scheme.

Incident details

The alleged incident took place on a TSRTC bus (registration number TS02Z0267). It was traveling from ECIL to Afzalgunj.

When a male passenger requested a ticket, he was reportedly issued a ‘Mahalakshmi ticket’. However, the conductor is said to have charged the passenger Rs 30.

RTC passenger’s complaint over Mahalakshmi ticket

When the passenger noticed it, he was informed that the ticket machine was malfunctioning.

Following the incident, a complaint has been lodged with the TSRTC authorities. An internal investigation has been launched to probe the matter.

A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media. It triggered discussions about the implementation of the Mahalakshmi ticket scheme which is meant to provide free RTC bus travel for women.

Meanwhile, the X handle of TSRTC wrote, “Thank you for reporting to us.”

It remains to be seen what action the authorities will take against the conductor and others who are indulging in such activities.