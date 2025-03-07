Raids conducted at famous restaurants in Tolichowki, Ameerpet.

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana has conducted raids at famous restaurants in Tolichowki and Ameerpet.

During the raid, many violations were found.

At Tolichowki’s 4 Seasons Multicuisine Restaurant, refrigerators were maintained in unhygienic conditions. The drains in the kitchen floor were not equipped with traps to capture contaminants.

Apart from that, heavy cockroach infestation was observed, with cockroaches present everywhere in the kitchen.

Moreover, the team found the presence of rat feces in the storage, indicating a rodent infestation.

Apart from Tolichowki’s 4 Seasons, raids were conducted at restaurants in Ameerpet. At Taaza Kitchen, which is located in Ameerpet, the team found semi-prepared and raw materials, food, and non-food items stored together.

Moreover, food articles in the refrigerator were found to be uncovered and unlabeled.

Amogha hotel & cafe

The team also conducted a raid at Amogha Hotel and Cafe, which is also located in Ameerpet.

During the raid, the team found that refrigerators were not maintained properly, and the articles in them were uncovered and unlabeled.

In the past few months, the teams have conducted raids at famous restaurants in various places in Hyderabad, including Tolichowki and Ameerpet, and found multiple violations. However, violations are still surfacing at many eateries.