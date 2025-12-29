Mumbai: Salman Khan’s 60th birthday celebrations continue to make waves online, thanks to a heartwarming video from his Panvel farmhouse party that has now gone viral. Shared by Genelia D’Souza, the clip shows the Bollywood superstar personally preparing Bhel and serving it to Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, offering fans a rare glimpse of his warm, down-to-earth side.

Calling Salman “one of a kind,” Genelia wrote that he always goes out of his way to make people feel at home and special. She wrote, “There is no one like @beingsalmankhan, he absolutely goes out of his way to make you feel at home, to make you feel special. This time he serves the absolutely delicious ‘भाऊंची भेळ’. We love you !!!!”

The intimate yet star-studded celebration was attended by Salman’s close friends and family, including Bobby Deol, Karisma Kapoor and Ram Charan, with many guests describing the bash as simple, homely and full of warmth.

Two days after his birthday, Salman thanked fans for their wishes with a calm Instagram post.