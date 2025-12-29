Video: Salman Khan makes Bhel, serves it to Bollywood stars

Calling Salman “one of a kind,” Genelia wrote that he always goes out of his way to make people feel at home and special

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th December 2025 5:32 pm IST
Salman Khan making Bhel
Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s 60th birthday celebrations continue to make waves online, thanks to a heartwarming video from his Panvel farmhouse party that has now gone viral. Shared by Genelia D’Souza, the clip shows the Bollywood superstar personally preparing Bhel and serving it to Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, offering fans a rare glimpse of his warm, down-to-earth side.

Advertisement

Calling Salman “one of a kind,” Genelia wrote that he always goes out of his way to make people feel at home and special. She wrote, “There is no one like @beingsalmankhan, he absolutely goes out of his way to make you feel at home, to make you feel special. This time he serves the absolutely delicious ‘भाऊंची भेळ’. We love you !!!!”

The intimate yet star-studded celebration was attended by Salman’s close friends and family, including Bobby Deol, Karisma Kapoor and Ram Charan, with many guests describing the bash as simple, homely and full of warmth.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Two days after his birthday, Salman thanked fans for their wishes with a calm Instagram post.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th December 2025 5:32 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button