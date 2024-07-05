Video: Sania Mirza on her dating rumours with Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai: India’s tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik got divorced last year and the news was made official in January this year. Ever since then, Sania’s personal life has been in the spotlight.

Recently, rumors surfaced online suggesting that Sania might marry Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami. However, Sania’s father dismissed these claims, calling them ‘rubbish.’

Adding to the buzz, an old video of Sania discussing her dating rumors with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on the celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan has gone viral. In the clip, host Karan Johar asked Sania about rumors linking her with Shahid Kapoor. He asked, “How come you have never got hitched with one of the Hindi film boys?”

He further asked, “There were rumours about you and Shahid, were they true?”

Sania neither confirmed nor denied these rumors, simply stating, “I can’t remember all those. It was long ago.”

For the unversed, reports suggest that Sania and Shahid met at a mutual friend’s party in 2009, shortly after Shahid’s breakup with Kareena Kapoor. The two were often seen together, holding hands, and Shahid even arranged his film’s outdoor shoots in Hyderabad to be near Sania. However, their relationship ended due to Shahid’s possessiveness and the involvement of a Telugu star.

Shahid Kapoor is now married to Mira Rajput, and they have two children, Misha and Zain. Sania Mirza is currently co-parenting her son Izhaan Mirza Malik with her ex-husband Shoaib Malik.