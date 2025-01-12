Video: Saudi Arabia arrest 10 expats for selling fake gold bars

Police in the Makkah Al Mukarramah region, Saudi Arabia, arrested 10 Pakistani expats on Sunday, January 12, for their involvement in a series of financial fraud operations of selling fake gold bars.

In an official statement posted on X, Saudi Public Security confirmed that the gang was responsible for 31 separate fraudulent activities and swindling victims out of more than 2.8 million Saudi riyals (Rs 6.42 crore).

Also Read UAE announces new VAT rules for gold, diamond dealers

The suspects employed a deceptive scheme where they initially presented genuine gold bars to gain their victims’ trust during negotiations. Once trust was established, they switched the real gold with counterfeit gold-like coins and disappeared after receiving payment.

Watch the video here

🎥| شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة تقبض على (10) مقيمين استولوا على أكثر من (2.8) مليون ريال في عمليات احتيال بيع سبائك ذهب مزيّف.#لا_يستغلونك pic.twitter.com/SDxrU4Llrl — الأمن العام (@security_gov) January 12, 2025

The authorities tracked down the suspects after thorough investigations and arrested them in Makkah.

Following their capture, judicial proceedings were promptly initiated. The arrested individuals have been referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, where further investigations and legal actions will continue.

Ongoing efforts against financial crime

The Saudi government has been actively working to curb financial crimes and protect the public from such schemes. This case highlights the importance of vigilance and the effectiveness of Saudi law enforcement in swiftly dealing with financial crimes.