Video: Saudi Arabia discovers largest sea turtle nesting site

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Organisation for the Conservation of Coral Reefs and Marine Turtles in the Red Sea (SHAMS) has announced the discovery of the largest sea turtle nesting site ever recorded in Saudi waters.

The discovery of a site on the Four Sisters Islands in the Red Sea is a significant achievement in Saudi Arabia’s environmental conservation efforts.

Watch here the discovery of largest sea turtle nesting site in Saudi

رحلة استكشافية نفذتها #شمس أدت إلى اكتشاف جزيرة الأخوات الأربع؛ ملاذ السلاحف البحرية المهددة بالانقراض على ساحل البحر الأحمر، لينطلق مع هذا الاكتشاف برنامج جديد لحماية وتعزيز استدامة السلاحف البحرية وصغارها في المملكة. pic.twitter.com/84yfdH7aA5 — المؤسسة العامة للمحافظة على الشعب المرجانية | شمس (@Shams_gov) November 2, 2024

Khaled Asfahani, the organization’s CEO, said that the Four Sisters Islands have been classified as a protected area for sea turtle species management, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“The Four Sisters Islands, Marmar, Daharb, Malatu, and Jadeer, are critical nesting areas with more than 2,500 recorded turtle nests. The islands are a crucial breeding ground for endangered species in the Red Sea,” he said.

Asfahani highlighted the importance of protecting sea turtle nesting sites on islands, which host significant numbers of endangered species like the green turtle and the critically endangered hawksbill turtle.

He emphasized the strategic importance of conserving habitats, as their survival is crucial for the Red Sea ecosystem’s biodiversity preservation.

The organization is developing a management plan to protect over 180 beach nesting sites along Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, while also enhancing sustainable tourism and eco-friendly entertainment opportunities.

It is worth noting that sea turtles are a crucial part of the Red Sea ecosystem, playing a crucial role in maintaining the area’s biological and environmental balance.