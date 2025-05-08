Video: Saudi Arabia successfully separates Egyptian child from parasitic twin

Riyadh: A team of doctors at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, successfully separated Egyptian child Mohammed Abdulrahman Juma from a parasitic twin on Wednesday, May 7.

The parasitic twin was attached to Mohammed’s back, extending across his lower chest, abdomen, and pelvis.

The surgery was performed under the supervision of leading paediatric surgeon Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, head of the Saudi humanitarian aid agency KSrelief, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The intricate procedure lasted eight hours and was completed in six carefully planned stages. It involved a multidisciplinary team of 26 medical professionals, including consultants, specialists, nurses, and technicians from fields such as anaesthesia, neurosurgery, paediatric surgery, plastic surgery, and other support services.

The family expressed their deep gratitude to the Saudi leadership for their compassion and care, highlighting the Kingdom’s commitment to humanitarian service and the warm hospitality extended to them throughout their stay.

Dr Al-Rabeeah explained that the parasitic twin had no heart or head and suffered from severe congenital deformities, including underdeveloped kidneys, urinary and reproductive systems, and significant intestinal deficiencies. These details had been fully communicated to the child’s parents before the operation.

He extended his thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for their ongoing support of the programme. Dr Al-Rabeeah noted that such surgeries reflect the Kingdom’s leadership in global humanitarian and charitable initiatives.

This surgery marked the 63rd procedure under the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme, which has offered care to 149 conjoined twins from 27 countries since its launch in 1990.