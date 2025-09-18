Video: Saudi Arabia’s towers light up to mark Saudi-Pakistan defence pact

Riyadh: The most prominent towers across Saudi Arabia were illuminated with the flags of the Kingdom and Pakistan on Wednesday night, September 17, to celebrate the signing of a Joint Strategic Defence Agreement between the two nations.
Videos of the event were widely circulated on social media, capturing public celebrations and the spectacular lighting displays.
The agreement was signed during the state visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The pact stipulates that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both” and aims to enhance security cooperation, strengthen joint deterrence, and promote peace and stability in the region.
The event underscores the 78-year-long historical relationship, reflecting strong brotherhood and Islamic solidarity between both governments and peoples.