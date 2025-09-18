Video: Saudi Arabia’s towers light up to mark Saudi-Pakistan defence pact

Riyadh: The most prominent towers across Saudi Arabia were illuminated with the flags of the Kingdom and Pakistan on Wednesday night, September 17, to celebrate the signing of a Joint Strategic Defence Agreement between the two nations.

Videos of the event were widely circulated on social media, capturing public celebrations and the spectacular lighting displays.

Also Read Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink mutual defence pact

السعودية وباكستان إخوة قبل لا تكون مصالح وزيارة رئيس الوزراء اليوم تجديد للعهد التاريخي بين البلدين 🇸🇦🇵🇰#السعودية#باكستان pic.twitter.com/ROBihXRM3r — بدر البريدي (@ALBADERIY2) September 17, 2025

The agreement was signed during the state visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read India to study implications of Saudi-Pakistan pact

The pact stipulates that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both” and aims to enhance security cooperation, strengthen joint deterrence, and promote peace and stability in the region.

#فيديو_واس | سمو #ولي_العهد ورئيس وزراء جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية يوقعان على اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجي المشترك.#واس pic.twitter.com/R7vwdCXGzP — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) September 17, 2025

The event underscores the 78-year-long historical relationship, reflecting strong brotherhood and Islamic solidarity between both governments and peoples.